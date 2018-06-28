Air India to increase New Delhi-Tel Aviv flight frequency

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Air India on Thursday announced an increase in the frequency in New Delhi-Tel Aviv flight services, adding a fourth flight a week starting on July 14.

The airline will now fly on Saturday in addition to Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday every week on the 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a company statement said here.

"The outbound numbers to Israel have grown exponentially in the last few years and this introduction will help meet the growing demand from India. India is an important market for us and I am delighted to say that it has been one of the best performing markets in Asia with a 31 per cent growth last year over 2016 and 31 per cent between January and May 2018 over 2017," said Hassan Madah, Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism (India and the Philippines).

Air India began its direct flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on March 22.

--IANS

ag/mr