Air India inaugurates its maiden flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv

Celebrations were held after Air India's maiden flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was inaugurated in the wee hours of Friday, strengthening decades old ties between the two countries. The Delhi-Tel Aviv direct flight will help in giving a boost to tourism in both the countries, taking the relations between the countries to a new level. This is the first time that a flight will reach Saudi Arabia covering a shorter route in mere seven hours. Israel Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said, "It is truly a historic moment in the relations of India and Israel. We will see many more Indian tourists coming to Israel now."