Air India flight to take off for coronavirus-hit Italy tomorrow

Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that Air India flight would be taking off to Milan (Italy) to bring back Indians stranded there. The flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and would be landing on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport. Dammu Ravi, MEA also updated that around 220 students are in and around Milan and bringing them back is top priority. "If any other students are left behind they can contact our missions, and we will see what next we can do," he further said.