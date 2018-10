New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India will introduce regular flight services from New Delhi to Nanded, Maharashtra from November 19, 2018.

"This flight will fulfil long standing demand of pilgrims, non-resident Indians and tourists from USA, Europe, UK, Australia, Gulf, Singapore, Bangkok and business community from Delhi...," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline will deploy an Airbus 319 aircraft on the sector.

