Go Air evaluates launch of overseas operations from October

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) Low-cost carrier Go Air is evaluating the launch of overseas operations from October, a top company official said on Monday.

"We are evaluating 'October launch' for overseas operations", the company's Managing Director Jeh Wadia said here.

The Wadia Group-owned airline is looking for destinations "within Asia".

The airline, which had ordered 140 odd Airbus neo A320 aircraft to add to the existing fleet strength, has got the delivery of five of them only.

Wadia said the airline has "no interest" in the proposed divestment of Air India.

--IANS

bdc/ksk/bg