Air conditioned nursing room opened at Taj Mahal

Thousands of people visit Taj Mahal on daily basis. In order to make tourist visit a memorable one, the government provides several facilities. Taking a step forward, air conditioned baby feeding room has been built inside the premises of Taj Mahal. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had earlier announced to build a breastfeeding room to felicitate female visitors. The nursing room at Taj Mahal will be inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel soon.