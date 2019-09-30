Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria pays tribute at National War Memorial post taking charge as IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Sep 30. He took charge as IAF Chief today. Bhadauria is the 26th Chief of the Air Staff of IAF. He succeeded Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. While speaking to ANI on Rafal, Bhadauria said, "Rafale is a very capable aircraft. It will be a game changer in our operational capability. It will give India an edge over Pakistan and China."