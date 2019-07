Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 23. Wife of late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja along with wife of Late Subedar Mohd Shafi also paid homage on the occasion. National War Memorial was dedicated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 Feb 2019 to all Martyrs of the Armed Forces of India who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation.