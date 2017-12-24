AIMPLB opposes Triple Talaq Bill, President to convey its stand to PM

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has condemned the drafting of the bill on Triple Talaq on the grounds that it is against the Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which relates to Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion and the overall essence of the Constitution. Sajjad Nomani of the AIMPLB said while drafting this bill, the procedure of law making was not followed and no stakeholders were consulted. No Muslim organizations, women organizations or any affected parties were consulted in placing the actual position of the draft. The AIMPLB has urged to the central government to not table the present bill in the Parliament.