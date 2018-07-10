Aiming to close gap between manpower demand, supply in beauty industry: Vandana Luthra

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Entrepreneur Vandana Luthra, founder of beauty and wellness conglomerate VLCC Health Care Ltd, says through her training institute, she hopes the gap between demand and supply of manpower in the growing beauty industry is reduced with skilled people.

Luthra has plans to train 30,000 students annually from financial year 2018-2019 via VLCC Institute of Beauty and Nutrition, which held its 17th convocation ceremony here on Monday.

"Strengthening India's competitiveness and innovation through skill development and education is the key to our future," Luthra said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2001, the institute has trained over 100,000 students.

Lauding the government's initiatives under 'Skill India' Mission, she said they have "helped the industry become more organised and create a pool of trained people".

"Today, with changing industry landscape and pro-active support from the government, we aim to increase the number of student intake to 30,000 students annually and simultaneously closing the gap between demand and supply of trained manpower in the industry."

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said the beauty and wellness industry is booming at a 14 per cent growth rate and in time.

"The sector has the potential to provide convenient employment along with the opportunity to become entrepreneurs. We also have government schemes like Mudra Yojana to support these aspiring youth. The beauty and wellness industry will get all the support it needs to become one of the most enabling sectors of the country."

