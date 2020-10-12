AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi slams NDA over UAPA Act, lays out 'Draconian Law Charge'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a dig on the National Democratic Allaince over the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act referring to the Bengaluru Riots that took place recently.

He stated, ‘UAPA is not 'misused', it is meant to destroy lives without any justification. Cops don't even try to find evidence, they've powers to simply lock you up. It is not enough to condemn individual cases, we must ensure that this draconian law is repealed’.

The UAPA Act has had several changes and amendments in the past time. Slamming the new amendments Owaiisi has expressed his grief and also alleged that the act will destroy lives.