AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi mocks PM Modi for his 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' electoral campaign

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' electoral campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. While addressing an election campaign in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "I've seen on Twitter 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi', 'Chowkidar Amit Shah' every BJP leader has added Chowkidar. But then why just on Twitter, he should also mention 'Chowkidar' in his Aadhaar card and passport. We want a PM not a 'Chaiwala', 'Pakodewala'. If Modi is interested, he should come to me, I'll offer him a Chowkidar's cap and a whistle."