All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters held a 'Tiranga Yatra', from Mir Alam Mandi to Shastripuram, to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Demonstrators raised slogans against the move. Nationwide protests have intensified with the New Citizenship Act. CAA gives Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.