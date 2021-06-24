AIMIM Looks Towards UP 2022 After Bihar 2020, Owaisi Intensifies Preparations To Make Gains In Assembly Polls

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has intensified his preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls to be held in 2022. This report claims that the party plans to fight polls on 100 constituencies in the state. Owaisi is spurred by the performance of The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls.

He is now looking towards UP to make gains at all levels of electoral politics after ground work in Madhya Pradesh politics.

The report adds that a list of aspiring contestants is under preparation. Owaisi himself will take the final decision on tickets to the contestants and his visit to UP is on the cards.

Earlier this week, Owaisi reacted to a post on Twitter from Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Singh commented on Owaisi's party and said that AIMIM and BJP were two sides of the same coin.

Singh posted his comment with a reference to the "vafadari contract" in preparation for the 2022 UP polls.



Singh's comment got a sharp reaction not only on his own defeat but also on the performance of his party. There was a reference to the "brick of silver" being sent by Singh to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The post on Twitter took a dig at Singh's party.

Owaisi's preparations for the polls come at a time when the BJP's national leadership is taking keen interest in the preparations being done in the state over meetings with party leaders, RSS, and government representatives.

The Samajwadi Party is preparing for the crucial polls to be held next year. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly opened the path for alliances with "smaller parties" in the state amid reports claiming that some BSP leaders may join the SP.

The AIMIM has reportedly released an application form for MLA ticket aspirants. Reports claim that it includes a mandatory ‘loyalty contract’ or "vafadari contract" with the application.

This report says:

It has been mentioned in the ‘loyalty contract’ that the applicant will campaign for the party in the election working honestly for the party even in the event of not getting the ticket. However, in the meantime, applicants will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 along with the form. Meanwhile, a list is being prepared of those filling the application forms to contest the elections.

The AIMIM will make efforts to further break into votes traditionally explored by other parties in the fray to make its own graph rise further in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav, claim sections of the media, may build an alliance with Owaisi's party. Shivpal Yadav is said to be making efforts to build alliances with smaller parties in the state. If Owaisi gets Shivpal Yadav's support, it will strengthen his position in UP for 2022.