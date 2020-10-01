AiMeD Unveils Figure of Growth Rate of Indian Medical Device Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As India geared up to fight the COVID-19 crisis, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry relentlessly worked at the fore front to combat the crisis. Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMED on behalf of the Indian Medical Device industry was in regular consultation with the Govt & assured Commerce Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal & Govt. full support to the Govt's spirited fight against COVID-19 crisis. Huge efforts were put into increase medical device manufacturing capacity by AiMeD through its Members and beyond by reaching out to Garment Manufacturers, Automakers, Auto Component Manufacturers and Electronic Component Manufacturers as a preparedness for possible unprecedented, unpredictable demands.

AiMeD is an Umbrella Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices covering all types of Medical Devices including Consumables, Disposables, Equipment’s, Instruments, Electronics, Diagnostics, and Implants. With a Primary Membership of over 350 Manufacturers and additionally of over 200 Associate Members representing the interest of over 1200 Manufacturers of Medical Devices however, with over 2000 products AiMeD should be over 7000 factories and bigger than Pharma to address the manufacturer’s problems.

Mr. Rajiv Nath recognized that the government interventions under the able leadership of Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba and DOP Secretary, Dr. P D Vaghela helped the Medical Devices industry scale up production during the pandemic. AiMeD worked closely with Govt. of India i.e. Dept. of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Commerce, NPPA & CDSCO etc. as a Facilitator between the Govt. and the Manufacturers of Medical Devices e.g. Gloves, Masks, Sanitizers, Ventilators, Diagnostic & Testing Kits for COVID-19 etc. for ramping up capacity and addressing Production bottlenecks in this National Emergency to fight against COVID-19 pandemic during the complete lockdown period.

AiMeD provided the Indian Govt., a single point of contact access to Domestic Manufacturers and on behalf of Manufacturers provided them various services like Advocacy on policy issues, Information services, Regulations for Medical Devices, Education and Training services, Testing Assistance and guidance for Quality Certification (ISO, CE, ICMED QMS), Lobbying for funding for R&D from the Govt, encourage innovations from member units, Improve clinician and patient access to the modern, innovative and reliable Medical Device technologies through organizing and supporting Meetings, Seminars, Symposia, Exhibitions and Demonstration, to promote global harmonization and make India a MedTech superpower & also strengthen India to be the 2nd factory in world for Medical Devices & a dependable Manufacturer of quality products in Global supply chain.

The Government of India through its flagship “Make in India” initiative relied heavily on the Indian manufacturers to meet the rising demand of essential healthcare equipment’s for the country, pushing the Indian medical devices sector to become self-reliant especially for the essential 39 COVID Medical Devices. AiMeD worked with QCI to expedite finalization of ICMED Plus Certification as well as with Consultants Consortium to provide online training on Quality Management System Certification to new entrepreneurs from Automakers, Garments, Textile, Auto parts Industry who had ventured into Medical Devices manufacturing to build capacity & capabilities to meet QCIs ICMED Certification and Regulatory Compliance so that they could have confidence to seek Global Certification of CE and US FDA Compliance for enabling Global Competitiveness. 4 batches of over 115 Manufacturers or their representatives were intensely trained over 7 modules over 11 sessions spread over 2 weeks in April &May 2020.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, there were only 20 firms manufacturing 62 lacs PPE kits per year, but within two-three months, the number of manufacturers listed with AiMeD increased to 140 with 25.55 Crore annual capacity.

Similarly, the number of Indian firms manufacturing, ventilator manufacturers went up from 8 to 17, mask manufacturers from 30 to 108, swab manufacturers from zero to five and sanitizer manufacturers from 35 to 49 and RT PCR Kit manufacturer from 0 to 8.

Story continues