AIMA releases MAT CBT Phase 2 admit card at mat.aiama.in; here's how to download

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the second phase of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021.

Candidates who are set to appear for the national-level entrance examination can visit the official website, mat.aima.in, and download the hall ticket. To access the admit card of the MAT 2021 Phase 2 exam, candidates will need the enter the login credentials " registration number and date of birth " at the candidates' portal of the official site.

The AIMA MAT hall ticket comprises details such as the candidate's name, father's name, date of birth, registration number, examination centre and its complete address, exam timings, and COVID-19 instructions.

The entrance test is scheduled to be held on 24 March, with strict COVID-19 precautions, according to a report by India Today.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download CBT (Phase 2) Admit Card' link available on the home page of AIMA

Step 3: A new window will open. In the space provided, enter the login credentials-- registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Upon a successful login, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

Candidates can download the admit card via the direct link.

Also See: AIMA RMAT 2021 exam: Admit card for Research Management Aptitude Test released at aima.in

MAT 2021 registration process to close tomorrow, exam slated on 20 February; check mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2021: Admit card to be released today at mat.aima.in; here's how to download

Read more on India by Firstpost.