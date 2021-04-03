AIMA MAT February exam results declared on mat.aima.in; here’s how you can check scores

The results for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February exam have been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Friday, 2 April. Candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official website mat.aima.in.

Students can check and download the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://mat.aima.in/may21/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Download/View' section

Step 3: On the new page, click on 'MAT Results'

Step 4: Now, click on the 'February 2021' option

Step 5: Log in using your credentials

Step 6: AIMA MAT February exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check, download and take a printout, if required

AIMA has also announced the schedule for the May 2021 MAT exam. Candidates who are graduates in any discipline or are in the final year are eligible to apply. They can choose to take MAT as following:

(i) Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT)

(ii) Double Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT)

(iii) Paper Based Test (PBT)

(iv) Paper-Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (PBT+IBT)

(v) Computer Based Test (CBT)

(vi) Computer Based Test and Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (CBT+IBT)

(viii) Paper-Based Test and Computer Based Test (PBT+CBT)

Students can check all the other relevant information on https://mat.aima.in/may21/.

For Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT), Computer Based Test (CBT), and Paper Based Test (PBT), the fee is Rs 1,650.

If a candidate is applying for Double Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT) or PBT+IBT or CBT+IBT, the fees will be Rs 2,750.

The association conducts the MAT four times a year - in February, May, September, and December. It is a national-level exam for postgraduate management courses. More than 600 B-schools across India and overseas, select the candidates on the basis of the MAT score.

