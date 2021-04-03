AIMA MAT 2021 Result February 2021 Declared at mat.aima.in

All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the result of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 on its official website, www.mat.aima.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the AIMA MAT 2021 exam held in February 2021 can check the results using their roll number and password.

The MAT 2021 result document will include section-wise score, composite score, and MAT score-card validity. Apart from that, the candidate’s personal details like name, roll number, form number, category, gender, and date of birth will also be mentioned. In case there is any error in the personal details, the aspirant must make it a point to raise it with the department concerned to get it corrected.

To check the MAT 2021 result on AIMA official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for AIMA’s official website, www.mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink pertaining to the MAT 2021 result. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will be asked to enter your login credentials including registration number and password. Once done, click on submit button

Step 4: Your MAT 2021 result will open in a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for future reference

MAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission in postgraduate management programme in institutes that are participating in All India Management Association. Once the results are out, each candidate will have to individually apply to institutions that accept MAT score, for admission.