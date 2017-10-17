Aim for England: Michael Chopra advices Dheeraj Singh and Anwar Ali

The future of first team to represent the country in a FIFA tournament has been a subject of debate ever since the end of India's campaign in the U-17 World Cup.

While some suggest the All India Football Federation (AIFF) should stick to the core team for couple of years, many in the football fraternity think otherwise.

Former England and Sunderland striker Michael Chopra has suggested the AIFF should encourage the youngsters to aim for clubs in England to develop their potential.

"What India achieved against Colombia (in the Junior World Cup) was great for them. If you look at the game against USA, the boys were nervous. This was a big competition, first in India. But, result didn't reflect the performance. Now they need to reach the next stage," Chopra told Mail Today.

Citing examples from the time he used to play for the England U-15 and U-17 teams, Chopra added, "When I was playing England, after the games I would go on and train with Alan Shearer, Kieron Dyer and Michael Owen at times. I think it's time for them (Indian players) to think what they need to do. They have to fulfill their potential by playing with the best in Europe. It's their opportunity."

Chopra, who enjoyed his yesteryears of football with Kerala Blasters, particularly heaped praise on goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh and defender Anwar Ali.

Photo Credit: Indian Football Team Twitter

The 33-year-old feels the AIFF should figure out a way to help the boys train and pursue their career with the foreign clubs, stating a tie up with the European federations could prove helpful.

"I am quite impressed with some of the players. You look at Dheeraj, Ali, even Boris, there are lot of players who have potential. The AIFF can't let this go waste. What they have done for the players so far is fantastic and now these players can be a force for the senior team. In one or two years, these players will try and push for the senior team. AIFF needs to find the best way for them to progress at the best rate. These Indian boys should go to England, AIFF should try to get a connection with some of the clubs abroad.

"If you look at the way England have progressed, the academy system was helpful to build players for the future in 10-15 years time. Look at the England players in the U-17 World Cup, Angel Gomes plays for Manchester United while Jadon Sancho plays for (Borussia) Dortmund, an ex-Manchester City player. These players play with the Pogbas and Agueros every week. I think that's what these Indian boys need," he added.