Our aim is to be among top 3 countries in next 15 years: PM Modi in Seoul

While addressing the Indian diaspora in South Korea's Seoul on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that aim of India is to be among top three countries in the world in next 15 years. PM Modi further said, "Tomorrow, I will be honoured with Seoul Peace Prize. This prize is not mine, I will only be receiving it on behalf of 130 crore Indians and 3 crore Indians living abroad. This prize is arecognition of hard work of all Indians. PM Modi said, we must popularise the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi in the world. "Our aim is to be among the top 3 countries in the world in the next 15 years. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to South Korea.