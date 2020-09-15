AILET 2020 Admit Card to be Released Soon, NTA to Conduct Exam on September 26

All India Law Entrance Test 2020 Admit Card will be released today on its official website. Candidates who have successfully submitted the application form will be able to download the hall ticket. The National Testing Agency will conduct the AILET 2020 on September 26 at more than 100 test centres across the country.

[hstep]How to download AILET 2020 admit card[/hstep]

Step 1: Visit the official website of NLU Delhi or click on the given link https://nludelhi.admissionhelp.com/nlu/login.aspx.

Step 2: Log in using the registered email ID and password

Step 3: Select the exam city and test centre

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out of it

Aspirants are advised to check and ensure that the details mentioned on the AILET admit card are correct. They are also have to go through the instructions given on the admit card to be followed on the exam day. The AILET admit card will contain important details like candidate's roll number, date and time of the exam, duration of the exam and other guidelines.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for further details. NTA will also release the exam day guidelines for the candidates amid the COVID-19 situation in the country which will be needed to be followed before entering the exam premises. These guidelines include:

· Aspirants to carry face mask to the exam centres,

· New masks, gloves and hand sanitizers likely be provided at the test centre,

· All candidates to undergo thermal screening,

· Candidates to maintain social distancing.

AILET 2020 question paper will include five sections: verbal ability, mathematics, logical reasoning, general knowledge, and legal aptitude. The total number of questions is 150, containing 1 mark each. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 marks in the exam.

AILET is conducted by NTA to offer admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes in the three centres of NLU Delhi. AILET 2020 registration process was started on January 15, 2020 and the last date for registration was July.