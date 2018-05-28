AIKSCC meets President Kovind to seek permission to hold farmers' issue in Parliament

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) met President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss farmers' issue in Parliament. Swabhimani Paksha's MP from Maharashtra Raju Shetti shared few details with media and said, "We had told the President about the issue. We told him that farmers had to sell their grains lesser price. They are not even getting the amount they have invested. Necessary steps should be taken for them and we have requested him to ask government to have a session dedicated to farmers issue in the Parliament".