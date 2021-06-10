AIIMS study reveals COVID Delta variant capable of infecting fully vaccinated people

Some breaking updates coming in regarding the new variant of the deadly coronavirus that has originated from India. An All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) study shows Delta variant of Coronavirus is infectious even if a person has taken 2 doses of Covishield or Covaxin. AIIMS has conducted this new research in collaboration with the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). TIMES NOW's Sherine brings in all the details. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.