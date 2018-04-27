AIIMS resident doctors on indefinite strike

Resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) went on an indefinite strike on Thursday. The Resident Doctors' Association demanded suspension of a senior doctor, who allegedly slapped a resident doctor, in front of patients and staff members. Take a look how the angry doctors protested against the whole incident. In lieu of the same, due to the strike, all scheduled surgeries for Friday were cancelled and the outpatient services, that is visited by 8,000 patients, will run in a restricted manner.