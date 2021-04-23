AIIMS postpones second and final MBBS Supplementary exams due to COVID-19 outbreak

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has deferred the MBBS Supplementary 2021 Exams which were slated to be held in May this year. In an official notification released on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in, the institute announced that the second MBBS and Final MBBS supplementary exams have been postponed.

As per the notification, the decision has been taken due to the second wave of coronavirus which has gripped the entire country. The institute has deferred all the Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce Examination which were supposed to be held in May.

The computer-based Tests (CBT) can be taken either in English or in Hindi. For every correct answer, the candidate is awarded 1 mark and for every incorrect answer, one-third of the marks are deduced.

The paper consists of questions from chemistry, biology, and physics, logical reasoning, and general knowledge.

In addition to these, AIIMs has also postponed the recruitment examination for the posts of programmer, receptionist, junior Hindi translator stage II for AIIMS, New Delhi and National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, Haryana. The revised dates will be announced soon.

The written examination for junior Hindi translator (Stage-II) was supposed to be held on 30 April while both the tests for recruitment of programmers and receptionists were supposed to be conducted on 8 May. However, now all exams have been deferred till further notice.

In the past few weeks, a number of renowned institutes and boards have either cancelled or postponed their exams due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The country currently has 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases and 1,86,920 people have lost their lives while 13.54 crore people have been vaccinated, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also See: Not following COVID-19 norms, highly infectious strains could be behind surge in cases, says AIIMS chief

China considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve efficacy of jabs, says top health official

How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre on Google Maps

Read more on India by Firstpost.