AIIMS say no trace of poison in Sushant's body as per viscera report: Maha Home Minister

Mumbai/New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report.

"AIIMS stated there's no trace of poison in Rajput's body as per viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Guptewshar Pandey also used for political gains," Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' medical board in actor's death case said: "Medical board of AIIMS has expressed its medicolegal opinion conclusively to Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh's case which can't be shared with anyone as the case is subjudice. We don't confirm any speculation running in media."

On September 7, ANI had reported that the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.

Earlier, the CBI on Monday took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.



Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

