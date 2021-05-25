AIIMS Jodhpur invites applications for 106 senior resident posts; visit aiimsjodhpur.edu.in to apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, has opened its online application process for the post of senior residents as per the Government of India's Residency Scheme for the session July 2021.

Aspirants can apply on or before 21 June by visiting the official website aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 106 vacancies in AIIMS Jodhpur.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates holding a post-graduate degree in Diplomate in National Board (DNB)/ MD/ MS (degree is awarded to the Specialist Doctors in India) in the concerned subject according to distinguished posts.

Also, candidates up to the age of 45 years are eligible to apply.

Application Fee

For the General and OBC categories, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. For applicants belonging to SC/ST categories, the amount is Rs 800 while PwD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the ratio of 1 by 6 (which means " for one post, only six candidates will be called for the interview). Meanwhile, selected applicants will get a salary of Rs 18,750 + 6,600 plus other allowances for the revised pay scale as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) as applicable. Here's the direct link to apply: http://212.83.179.50/~aiimsrecruitment/SR/SR_2021_2/

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

