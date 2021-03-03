AIIMS INI CET July 2021 session registrations begin; check details at aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released an online notification inviting applications for the combined entrance test (CET) of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates interested in applying for various postgraduate programmes are advised to visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org and apply for the entrance exam.

The last date to register is 31 March, 2021 and applicants can submit their online application until 5 pm.

As per an official notice, candidates who had applied earlier and whose registration and other details had been accepted by the authority need to fill the 'Registration' and 'Basic Candidate Information' forms again.

This is applicable for candidates applying for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 session.

Instead, they will have to submit their application forms using the fresh Exam Unique Code (EUC) generated for the INI CET July 2021 session.

Follow these steps to successfully apply for the AIIMS INI CET July 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Academic Courses' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Select the link to apply for AIIMS INI CET on the new page

Step 4: Now click on the 'Registration/ Login' link available on the left side of the webpage

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the given spaces

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents, scanned copies of photograph and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Once all the steps have been completed, submit the application

Here is the direct link.

Candidates need to clear the INI CET in order to get admitted to INIs for medical institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, all the new AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

