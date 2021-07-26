AIIMS INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result Online At Official Website aiimsexams.ac.in

New Delhi, July 26: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Monday declared the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET). Candidates can check INI CET results 2021 online at the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. They AIIMS released the list of shortlisted candidates in PDF format. It mentioned details of selected candidates, including - roll numbers, rank and percentile. CLAT 2021 Result To Be Declared on July 28; Candidates Can Check Scores Online At Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The INI CET 2021 was held online on July 22 for admissions into postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS. The postgraduate courses are - Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh), and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS). ICSE, ISC Result 2021: CISCE Declares 10th and 12th Results at results.cisce.org, Know How to Check Online and Via SMS.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website - of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads “Result: Roll Number-Wise List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in INI CET July 2021 Session.”

A PDF file will open containing details of selected candidates, including their roil number.

Candidates can search their roll number by pressing CTRL+F

Candidates can check their overall rank, category rank and percentile.

Download the PDF file and take its printout for future reference.

For UR/OC category candidates, the minimum percentile to qualify NI CET exam is the 50th percentile, while for OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, it is 45th percentile, reported The Times of India. Shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling process. The INI CET counselling 2021 will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi in an online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.