AIIMS INI CET 2021 Postponed, Revised Schedule Released

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released the new schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021. The INI CET 2021 exam will now be held on June 16 in computer-based mode. Candidates who have applied for the same will be able to download the INI CET 2021 admit card from June 9 onwards.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 8, however, keeping in view the covid-19 outbreak, the institute has decided to revise the schedule of INI CET 2021 for admission to PG courses for the July 2021 session.

Those who have already paid the registration fee and could not register their city choice by May 18 for INI CET 2021can also fill the remaining part, and take the printout of the application form by June 2.

INI CET is conducted to offer admission to various postgraduate medical courses in MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS.

Meanwhile, AIIMS has also released a notification regarding undergraduate and postgraduate professional examinations registration. The registration and examination fee payment can be made from June 2 to June 12. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of AIIMS for further details.

