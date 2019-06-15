AIIMS doctors take out candle light march in solidarity with WB doctors

Doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Saturday took out a candle light march to support the doctors of West Bengal. Doctors at AIIMS Delhi, who went on a strike in solidarity with the protesting doctors of West Bengal, said on Saturday that self-defence as a subject should be added to the MBBS course across the country if the government cannot protect the doctors. Earlier in the day, AIIMS Delhi called off their protest and gave a 48-hour ultimatum to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet the demands of the protesting doctors in Kolkata. Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday. On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.