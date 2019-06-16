AIIMS Delhi conducts workshop to celebrate Yoga week

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is celebrating the Yoga Week ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21. Besides the celebration, AIIMS also conducted a Yoga workshop to promote the scientific aspects of the ancient health discipline. The Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR), an arm of AIIMS, is doing research on several health benefits of Yoga, and according to AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, around 20 projects are underway at the CIMR to determine the benefits of Yoga on migraine, stress, heart diseases among other things.