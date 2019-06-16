AIIMS, Centre ready to help for development of health infrastructure in Bihar: Director Randeep Guleria

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Sunday reacted on deaths of children in Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. He said that AES is common in Bihar and many researchers are being done on the dreadful disease. "Our aim is to get a control over the deaths. Both AIIMS and Central govt are ready to help for development of health infrastructure," said Guleria. The death toll in the district has mounted to 80. Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan reached Bihar today to review public health measures for management of the AES.