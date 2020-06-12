AIIF, Jharkhand Govt, Ranjit Bajaj Come to Aid of U-17 World Cup Players Struggling With Dietary Needs

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Jharkhand government and Minerwa Club owner Ranjit Bajaj have come forward to aid the prospective eight Under-17 World Cup girls who had been struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a report in Gaon Connection, the national football federation deposited 45 to 50 thousand rupees in the accounts of Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Sumati Kumari, Poornima Kumari, Ashtam Oraon, Amisha Bakhala, Sunita Munda, Neetu Linda and Salina Kumari.

Chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government have also made elaborate plans for the eight girls, with the Sports Department of Jharkhand setting up a camp in Ranchi. Thee girls will practice and stay at the stadium in Moharbadi at the expense of the government, receiving training from coaches brought from Bengal and will also, according to the report get a stipend of Rs 175 per day.

Ranjit Bajaj on 10 June, also came forward to help the girls, deposited ten thousand rupees in the account of all the players.

"It is my duty. The daughter of the country is our daughter. These players need more attention because they are going to represent the country," he said.

The players are also very happy with this initiative.

"Got a lot of courage. The federation has helped a lot. Also, Coach Alex has sent two footballs. I am taking dates, oatmeal, eggs to eat. Also start eating cock, fish. Have given, now I am practicing without any worries, ”Sumati Kumari said.

Purnima told Gaon Connection that her diet has changed completely, she is getting fruits., meat, egg, milk and fish too.

The report also foes onto to add that the Jharkhand government plans to propose that the team's camp be held in Ranchi before the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, for which the state government is ready to bear all expenses.