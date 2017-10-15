AIFW SS'18 Day 4: Vaani Kapoor turns showstopper for designer Payal Jain

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Payal Jain on day four of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.The 'Befikre' actress graced the ramp in a multicolored off shoulder outfit. While talking exclusively to ANI, Vaani shared her thoughts about walking the ramp for Jain and what fashion means to her. On day four of ongoing fashion extravaganza, Payal Jain showcased her collection tilted 'Forbidden Love'. Her vibrant usage of color, vivid interpretation of emotions, stark expression of pain, unfulfilled romance; physical and emotional trauma touched the deepest core of audience. The 30th edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa Spring-Summer 2018, which started on October 11, will conclude today.