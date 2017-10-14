AIFW SS'18 Day 3: Archana Rao showcases collection inspired by poem 'The girl who lost things'

On the day 3 of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018, designer Archana Rao presented her collection inspired by the poem titled 'The girl that lost things' by George MacDonald. Her collection was an effervescence of soothing muted tones, quirky elements and a clean modern silhouette. The wide range of ensembles was intricately embroidered, and coupled with leather and mesh detailing. Bits of the poem have been translated into print and embroideries throughout the collection. Her collection explores various surface techniques that build in collage style placement, leather cutwork along with beadwork and self texture. The five-day extravaganza, which is being held at NSIC Grounds in the national capital, will conclude on October 15.