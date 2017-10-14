AIFW SS'18 Day 3: Actor Abhay Deol turns muse for Rajesh Pratap Singh

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol turned showstopper for ace fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh on day 3 of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018. The 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' actor looked dapper in black outfit. Inspired by the Nexa palette of Black White and Chrome, the collection was an architectural in its shape and form. Structured shoulders, athleisure pants, a graphic interplay of stripes and prints made it a spectacular closing show. The 30th Edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa Spring-Summer 2018 will conclude on October 15.