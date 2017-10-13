AIFW SS'18 Day 2: Designer Rina Dhaka showcases 'Explorer Spring Summer 2018' collection

Ace designer Rina Dhaka showcased her 'Explorer Spring Summer 2018' collection on the second day of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018. Bollywood actor and model Nidhhi Agerwal walked the ramp as the show stopper for Dhaka. The 'Munna Michael' star turned heads in a gold ensemble by the designer. Speaking about the collection, ace designer Dhaka said that she is happy to present her collection in association with Honor show. The five-day fashion extravaganza, which started on October 11, will conclude on October 15.