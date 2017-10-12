AIFW SS'18 Day 1: Designers Samant Chauhan, JJ Valaya, Anupama Dayal showcase their collection

The Day 1 of Amazon India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018 started with designers like Nida Mahmood, Samant Chauhan, JJ Valaya, Anupama Dayal and Wendall Rodricks showcasing their collection at the five-day extravaganza, being held at NSIC Grounds in the national capital. Samant Chauhan's collection with classy whites as his base, unique contemporary beauty looks and the Parisian music put together a fabulous show. Designer Anupama Dayal presented Jalpari collection. Her collection was centered on the concept of 'compositions'. Designer Schulen Fernandes for Wendell Rodricks showcased a collection titled 'Indigofera' that took its inspiration from the indigo plant in various interpretations. The collection was the most modern visual of the fabled Indian indigo dye from antiquity in a paradigm shift for 2018 international fashion. The first day of fashion extravaganza was closed with distinguished designer JJ Valaya's spectacular show. The show was a celebration marking JJ Valaya's completion of a quarter of a century in the wonderful world of style and fashion. The 30th Edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa Spring-Summer 2018 will see almost 100 designers presenting their ingenious creations on the runway. The five-day event will conclude on October 15.