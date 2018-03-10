AIFF withdraws Pune coach's suspension

Bengaluru, March 10 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Saturday revised their interim decision to provisionally suspend FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic and instead allowed him to be on the bench for the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final against Bengeluru FC here on Sunday.

"In the interest of fair play and in particular forthcoming semi-final match of FC Pune City, the interim suspension imposed upon Popovic is provisionally withdrawn subject to FC Pune City providing in writing an undertaking that there would be not an iota of indiscipline on the part of Popovic nor there would be any scope of complain against him till the final adjudication of the subject issue following hearing on March 16," Disciplinary committee chairman Ushanath Banerjee said in a statement.

Popovic was suspended by the AIFF's disciplinary committee for his comments against referees and match officials.

--IANS

