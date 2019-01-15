AIFF thanks outgoing coach Constantine

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel thanked outgoing coach Stephen Constantine for his contribution to the national team.

Constantine, who had taken over as the head coach of the senior men's national team in February 2015, announced his decision step down after India bowed out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Monday.

Constantine's contract with AIFF ran till January 31.

"It's been a wonderful journey. We have travelled a long distance together, and the world has seen it all. I would like to wish Stephen all the very best for the future, and thank him for all his efforts and contribution towards Indian football," Patel said in a statement.

At the Asian Cup, India notched up four points to finish at the bottom of Group A which also included hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain.

India had a splendid start to the tournament with a 4-1 trouncing of Thailand. But they went down 0-2 to UAE 0-2 and 0-1 to Bahrain in the next two games to bow out.

