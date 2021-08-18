AIFF Thanks Government of West Bengal for Their Support

The Government of West Bengal’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and Power Mr. Aroop Biswas on Tuesday evening came over to meet and greet the Indian National Team who are currently camping in Kolkata for the forthcoming International Friendlies against Nepal in September.

The session was organised by the All India Football Federation in close coordination with the Indian Football Association, Kolkata.

“It’s my privilege to get invited along with my team to this Friendship dinner. Sports bind us together and nowadays the leadership in both AIFF and the IFA is dynamic. Everybody needs to join hands and work together for us to climb up the FIFA Rankings and get below 50,” Mr. Biswas stated.

Besides, former International cricketer Mr. Manoj Tiwary, currently the Minister of State for Affairs of Sports and Youth, Government of West Bengal; Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF; Mr. Subrata Dutta, Senior Vice-President, AIFF; Mr. Abhishek Yadav, Deputy General Secretary; Mr. Ajit Banerjee, President IFA; Mr. Joydeep Mukherjee, General Secretary, IFA and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The entire Indian National Team contingent including Head Coach Igor Stimac was also present.

The AIFF General Secretary thanked “Aroop-babu for all his help.”

“As Igor told me, they are very happy with the logistics in Kolkata. Bengal is the best footballing state in the country. We had discussions about how the glory of Bengal football can be revived. Bengal can be the model state for others to replicate. I wish all the players, and look forward to the future. We have to qualify to AFC Asian Cup 2023,” Mr. Das averred.

The Indian team was floored by Mr. Biswas’ gesture of opening up the swimming pool of the VYBK for exclusive usage for the Blue Tigers. The Minister has also taken the lead in organising another friendly match with Mohammedan Sporting later next week.

Mr. Tiwary insisted that the State Government’s support for Indian Football will go on. “I firmly believe, and keep following Indian Football. We have a long way to go. I’m pretty sure everyone is putting in hard hours to keep our flag flying high. I wish everyone all the very best. It’s lovely to have you guys out here, and interact,” Mr. Tiwary maintained.

National Team Head Coach Mr. Stimac thanked the State Government for all their help. “Thank you minister for your support for Indian Football. You have been tirelessly providing everything that we wanted. This will surely help us more in achieving the results,” the Coach expressed.

