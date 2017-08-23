AIFF technical committee proposes development plan for Indian football

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The All India Football Federations (AIFF) technical committee under the chairmanship of former star striker Shyam Thapa met to discuss the development plan for Indian football beyond the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The committee which met on Tuesday in Bengaluru, focussed on two aspects -- ensuring that the development of the U-17 team continues with consistency, and to ensure that an experienced and competitive team be prepared for the upcoming AFC U-19 championship qualifiers in November, which is the qualifying tournament for the AFC U-19 championship.

From there, the four semi-finalists would qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be held in 2019.

The committee proposed that in order to create the most competitive team with the ultimate objective of qualifying for AFC U-19 championship in 2018 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019, a team can be selected from the current U-17 World Cup squad as well as the current U-19 national team.

This team should be given the best possible training and competitive environment including participation in the I-League for season 2017-18.

The team would also participate in other tournaments across the World and would form the core of the Senior national team in future years for qualification in future editions of the Olympics, Asian Cup and World Cup.

"This is the right time for the AIFF to take up this long term vision. I am very satisfied with proposed long term plan which would ensure the team gets prepared in the best possible fashion for future editions of Olympics, Asian Cup and Wold Cup," Thapa said.

Technical committee vice-chairman Henry Menezes, stated: "The U-17 World Cup squad is the best among the next generation and clubbing them with the U-19 National Team is the perfect roadmap and the best thing which can happen to Indian Football. The boys would get adequate time to know each other and be fully prepared for future International competitions."

The technical committee also discussed the plan to develop and groom Indian coaches and requested the technical director to come up with a detailed plan.

The chairman proposed residential state-wise academies for age-group teams should be started by State Governments in collaboration with the AIFF and state associations.

A detailed report will be submitted to the AIFF president on the proposals above for further consideration and action.

--IANS

gau/ajb/dg