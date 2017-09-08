AIFF technical committee to meet before India's opening U-17 World Cup game

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) technical committee will meet in New Delhi ahead of India's opening FIFA U-17 World Cup game against the US, chairman and former India striker Shyam Thapa said on Friday.

"We want to prepare a team for the U-20 World Cup and so the boys need to be playing together. That's why we want to meet around October 4 or 5 ahead of India's first match in the capital," Thapa said.

"There will a team like erstwhile Indian Arrows comprising India U-17 world team players and other players in the same age group along with U-19 players. They are likely to play their home matches in New Delhi.

"I met the boys in Bengaluru last month and they are very bright. I told the AIFF we should have their home matches in Delhi for the I-League. It is not yet finalised and we will have a meeting for that only," the former Mohun Bagan star added.

The Arrows project was disbanded four years ago.

India, under coach Luis Norton de Matos, will take part in their first-ever World Cup in any age group and are placed in Group A alongside USA, Mexico, Colombia and Ghana.

--IANS

