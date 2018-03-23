AIFF reschedules Indian Women's League tourney

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The All India Football Federation on Friday postponed the final round of the Indian Womens League (IWL) 2017-18 by a day. It will now start on Monday.

Defending champions Eastern Sporting Union will take on Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports and Education on the opening day in Shillong.

The final slated for April 15 has been brought forward to April 14.

The changes have been made keeping in mind the festivities surrounding Good Friday and Easter in Meghalaya.

