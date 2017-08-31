AIFF President congratulates WB govt. for FIFA U-17 World Cup preparations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31 (ANI): President of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Praful Patel on Thursday visited the Vivekanand Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium, Kolkata, to assess the preparedness of the venue for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

The stadium also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, will host ten matches this October including the all-important final.

Following the visit, Patel expressed his happiness at the preparations and was pleased with the renovations that have been made especially for the upcoming tournament.

He said, "I congratulate the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for her continued support and the incredible amount of work that has been put in for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017."

"It wouldn't be unfair to say that the Chief Minister, the Sports Minister and their entire team have managed to completely renovate this facility and make it truly world-class. Come this October, the grandeur and passion that the city has for the beautiful game will be on exhibit globally," the AIFF president said.

The first FIFA tournament in the country, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 will take place between October 6 and 28. (ANI)