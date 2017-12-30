AIFF mourns death of Manipur association ex-General Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday mourned the death of former All Manipur Football Association General Secretary Ranjit Roy who passed away earlier in the day.

"It's sad to hear that Mr. Roy is no more. He was a passionate and capable administrator and Indian Football owes him a lot. May his soul rest in peace," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said in a statement.

Roy, who also served as AIFF Executive Committee member, was responsible for the implementation of the AFC's Vision Asia Programme in Manipur.

