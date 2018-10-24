AIFF extends Rehenesh's suspension

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee announced a further two-match suspension for NorthEast United FC goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh on Wednesday.

The goalkeeper has also been fined Rs 2,00,000. Rehenesh had assaulted ATK defender Gerson Vieira during an Indian Super League (ISL) match on October 4.

"AIFF Disciplinary Committee found Rehenesh guilty of committing offence of 'violent conduct' under the Article 48.1 (v) and 48.6 (ii) of the AIFF DC code," the AIFF said in a statement.

Rehnesh was suspended for NorthEast United FC's away match against Chennaiyin FC on October 18 during AIFF's interim inquiry into the matter.

He will not be available for his club's next two ISL fixtures against Jamshedpur FC (October 25 ) and Delhi Dynamos FC (October 30).

