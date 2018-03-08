AIFF congratulates Minerva Punjab FC for I-League victory

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Thursday congratulated Minerva Punjab FC after the Chandigarh based Club were crowned Champions of the I-League.

"Congratulations Minerva Punjab Football Club on winning the Hero I-League 2017-18 and gaining a spot in the ACL Qualifiers for the next season. The League has been a very competitive and exciting one and it was nice to see four teams having a chance to win it on the final day," Patel said in a statement on Thursday.

Minerva defeated Churchill Brothers 1-0 in their final match to finish on 35 points and emerge Champions.

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das also congratulated the club on the achievement.

"Well played Minerva Punjab Football Club, the deserving champions of the Hero I-League. The manner in which you sealed it is in itself a story. I trust the victory will encourage kids to follow and play the sport more," Das said.

