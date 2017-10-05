AIFF chief visits U-17 India team

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel paid a visit to the Indian U-17 teams training session at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

"You need to enjoy the moment," he told the boys. "The entire Country is rooting for you," he added.

In the past few days, celebrities from all spheres of life right from national cricket team skipper Virat Kohli his female counterpart Mithali Raj and former batsman V.V.S. Laxman to Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Sunil Chhetri and Varun Dhawan amongst others have poured in their best wishes for the U-17 team on social media.

Pointing up to the stands, Patel stated: "There will be around 50,000 people in the stands shouting for you. Don't put any pressure on yourself. Play your heart out."

Patel met all the boys individually and greeted India U-17 coach Luis Norton de Matos. The team presented Patel with a National Team jersey with his name inscribed on the back.

"It is such an inspiration for all of us to have him at the training session. We thank him for being here," left winger Komal Thattal said.

